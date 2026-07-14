You have probably seen the headlines. A parasite, a map lit up like a weather radar, and the phrase "explosive diarrhea" are doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Here is the deal for Grand Junction, Montrose, and everywhere between: relax. Colorado is not in the middle of a Cyclospora outbreak, and our case count is actually running a little below a normal year.

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The Actual Colorado Numbers

The state has logged around 90 cases so far this year.

Sounds like a lot until you learn Colorado averages roughly 167 annually, and infections always tick up in summer. So we are under the curve, not over it.

Health officials have found no outbreaks and no clusters tied to anything eaten here. Better yet, most of this year's cases trace back to food people ate while traveling internationally. That salad got them sick somewhere well outside the 970.

About That Scary Map

The "spreading across 17 states" headlines are built on a CDC map that literally says the cases are not linked to a common source.

Cyclospora does not spread like a cold anyway. It is not even infectious right after it leaves the body, so passing it from person to person is highly unlikely.

It comes from contaminated produce or water, full stop.

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The Montrose Footnote

Back in 2023, dozens of Colorado cases were traced to a single restaurant in Ridgway. That is the reminder that when this bug shows up locally, it comes from one bad source, not an invisible cloud crossing state lines.

What You Should Actually Do

Nothing dramatic. Rinse your produce under cold water, wash your hands before and after handling food, and call your doctor if you get several days of symptoms worse than standard food poisoning.

Otherwise, put the panic down. The Western Slope is fine.