December Calendar of Holiday Events In Grand Junction

The holiday season is in full swing and the December calendar is chock-full of wonderful events and happenings you won't want to miss.

Reduce Your Stress, Plan Ahead

The holidays can be a stressful time because our calendars fill up, we have Christmas shopping to do, trees and houses to decorate, and parties to attend all while fulfilling our family, church, and work obligations and responsibilities.

One way to alleviate some of that stress is to get the holiday month planned out as much in advance as possible. Figure out early in the month which events you want to do, get your tickets purchased, and mark your calendar. That way, you can know exactly what to expect, where to be, and when to be there.

The Grand Valley December Calendar Is Full

The December calendar is full of special holiday performances at the Avalon Theatre from ballet and theatre to concert band, cowboy music, and symphony orchestra. Movie buffs will want to check out the classic movie Christmas Vacation on the big screen as the Griswolds celebrate their family Christmas.

The Grand Valley is lucky to have three Christmas parades during the month from Grand Junction and Fruita to Palisade and the Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration. Christmas craft fairs are as much a part of the holiday tradition as egg nog and fruitcake.

December Events In Grand Junction If you are looking for some festive activities during December, you should have no trouble finding something fun to do in the Grand Valley. The calendar is completely full all the way to New Year's Eve. Scroll through the events below to see some of the fun things that are happening in the Grand Junction area throughout the month.

