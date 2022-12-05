At first glance, it looks like a harmless intersection, but it's actually one of the most dangerous intersections in Grand Junction.

The Intersections We Love to Hate

There are lots of intersections in Grand Junction that drive us nuts whether it's because of an unusually long traffic light, or because there is no light, or maybe because there is the potential for danger.

It's possible we don't give much thought to potentially dangerous intersections because we simply do what we have to do regardless of the situation. You have someplace to go, you just go. But, when you stop to think about it and based upon your personal experience, you realize there are some places around town that are quite literally an accident waiting to happen.

Fifth Street and Kennedy Avenue Is A Bad Place

The intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Fifth Street is one that most people wouldn't necessarily think of as one of Grand Junction's most dangerous. However, because this intersection is near the radio station, I encounter it nearly every day and I can tell you it's a bad place.

A lot of people know about this intersection because it's directly in front of Grand Junction High School, but if you're simply traveling on Fifth, you may not realize how bad it is. If you aren't familiar with the area, Fifth Street passes in front of the school, and Kennedy Avenue dead-ends at Fifth directly in front of the school.

It's only an issue when school is in session, but it's a big problem for motorists turning onto Fifth Street from Kennedy Avenue. Cars parked along the west side of Fifth block the view of the motorist who is needing to turn onto the street. Let's delve a little deeper into this troubling intersection.

Grand Junction's Most Dangerous Intersection In a city the size of Grand Junction there are plenty of intersections that have the potential for danger and disaster. But, this intersection requires a wing and a prayer and some good fortune anytime you have to go through it. This is one of Grand Junction's most dangerous intersections.