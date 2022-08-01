Colorado’s Amusement + Water Parks Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

Colorado is full of fun activities for the entire family. Sometimes these attractions are for the more outdoorsy types but there are plenty of great amusement parks, water parks, ziplines, and alpine slides in Colorado to choose from.

Amusement and Water Parks in Colorado

Get our free mobile app

There are a number of amusement parks in Colorado, even more water parks, and sometimes they're a combination of both. Here are all of the amusement and water parks in Colorado and where they're located:

Elitch Gardens - 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, CO 80204

Lakeside Amusement Park - 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212

Water World Colorado - 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260

Island Kingdom Water Park - 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, CO 80204

Jellystone Park - 650 Sky View Ln., Larkspur, CO 80118

Great Wolf Lodge - 9494 Federal Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park - 4218 Co Rd 3A, Cañon City, CO 81212

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park - 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Old Town Hot Springs - 136 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Pirates Cove Water Park - 1225 W Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80120

North Pole Home of Santa's Workshop - 5050 Pikes Peak Hwy, Cascade, CO 80809

Bay Aquatic Park - 250 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020

H2O'Brien Pool - 10795 Victorian Dr. Suite A, Parker, CO 80138

Bananas Fun Park - 2469 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Oasis Family Water Park - 1852 E. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601

Clear Creek White Water Park - 1201 10th St, Golden, CO 80401

Hotel Glenwood Springs - 52000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Walsenburg Wild Waters Park - 700 W 7th St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

Discovery Bay Outdoor Waterpark - 715 E 24th St, Greeley, CO 80631

Family FunPlex Indoor Waterpark - 1501 65th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

Now that you know of all of the amusement parks and water parks in Colorado, let's take a look at some of the other fun attractions that the state has to offer.

Alpine Coasters in Colorado

One type of attraction that is unique to mountainous areas is the alpine coaster. Because of Colorado's geography, there are plenty of these alpine coasters to choose from:

Mustang Mountain Coaster – 1180 Dry Gulch Road, Estes Park, CO

Breathtaker Alpine Coaster – Snowmass Village, CO

Alpine Coaster at Glenwood Caverns

Gold Runner Alpine Coaster

Outlaw Mountain Coaster – Steamboat Springs next to Christie Peak Express

Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster – Vail

Rocky Mountain Coaster – Copper Mountain Village

Inferno Mountain Coaster – Purgatory Resort in Durango

Breckenridge Alpine Slide and Coaster – Breckenridge

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park – Glenwood Springs

Howler Alpine Slide – Steamboat Springs

If alpine coasters aren't scary enough for you, Colorado also has ziplining.

Ziplining in Colorado

Ziplining is a fun, high-adrenaline activity that is not for anyone with a fear of heights. Here are many of Colorado's zip lines that you can choose from and their locations:

Adventures Out West – Colorado Springs

AVA Cliffside Zipline – Idaho Springs

Browns Canyon Adventure Park – Buena Vista

Captain Zipline – Salida

Cave of the Winds Mountain Park – Manitou Springs

Colorado Adventure Center – Idaho Springs

Denver Adventures Zipline Tours – Conifer

Durango Adventures – Durango

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park – Glenwood Springs

Lawson Adventure Park & Resort – Dumont

Lost Forest – Snowmass Village

Purgatory Plunge Zipline – Durango

Royal Gorge Zip Line Tours - Cañon City

Soaring Tree Top Adventures – Durango

The EDGE Zipline & Adventures – Castle Rock

Top of the Rockies Zip Line – Leadville

Zip Adventures - Vail

Now that you know of all of Colorado's amusement parks, water parks, alpine slides, and ziplines, take a look at each one as well as a map of their locations so you know what you're looking for:

Colorado's Amusement + Water Parks Your Entire Family Will Enjoy Take a look at all of the amusement and water parks in Colorado that your entire family will enjoy.

KEEP GOING: Now Check Out the Best Alpine Slides in Colorado We asked you what is the perfect setting for your thermostat on a hot summer day? We got a wide range of temperatures that show some like it hot and some like it really cold. Scroll through the perfect settings and see if you find a match. You can send in your setting with our free station app.