Colorado’s Amusement + Water Parks Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
Colorado is full of fun activities for the entire family. Sometimes these attractions are for the more outdoorsy types but there are plenty of great amusement parks, water parks, ziplines, and alpine slides in Colorado to choose from.
Amusement and Water Parks in Colorado
There are a number of amusement parks in Colorado, even more water parks, and sometimes they're a combination of both. Here are all of the amusement and water parks in Colorado and where they're located:
- Elitch Gardens - 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, CO 80204
- Lakeside Amusement Park - 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80212
- Water World Colorado - 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260
- Island Kingdom Water Park - 2000 Elitch Cir, Denver, CO 80204
- Jellystone Park - 650 Sky View Ln., Larkspur, CO 80118
- Great Wolf Lodge - 9494 Federal Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Royal Gorge Bridge & Park - 4218 Co Rd 3A, Cañon City, CO 81212
- Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park - 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
- Old Town Hot Springs - 136 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
- Pirates Cove Water Park - 1225 W Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80120
- North Pole Home of Santa's Workshop - 5050 Pikes Peak Hwy, Cascade, CO 80809
- Bay Aquatic Park - 250 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
- H2O'Brien Pool - 10795 Victorian Dr. Suite A, Parker, CO 80138
- Bananas Fun Park - 2469 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Oasis Family Water Park - 1852 E. Bromley Ln., Brighton, CO 80601
- Clear Creek White Water Park - 1201 10th St, Golden, CO 80401
- Hotel Glenwood Springs - 52000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
- Walsenburg Wild Waters Park - 700 W 7th St, Walsenburg, CO 81089
- Discovery Bay Outdoor Waterpark - 715 E 24th St, Greeley, CO 80631
- Family FunPlex Indoor Waterpark - 1501 65th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
Now that you know of all of the amusement parks and water parks in Colorado, let's take a look at some of the other fun attractions that the state has to offer.
Alpine Coasters in Colorado
One type of attraction that is unique to mountainous areas is the alpine coaster. Because of Colorado's geography, there are plenty of these alpine coasters to choose from:
- Mustang Mountain Coaster – 1180 Dry Gulch Road, Estes Park, CO
- Breathtaker Alpine Coaster – Snowmass Village, CO
- Alpine Coaster at Glenwood Caverns
- Gold Runner Alpine Coaster
- Outlaw Mountain Coaster – Steamboat Springs next to Christie Peak Express
- Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster – Vail
- Rocky Mountain Coaster – Copper Mountain Village
- Inferno Mountain Coaster – Purgatory Resort in Durango
- Breckenridge Alpine Slide and Coaster – Breckenridge
- Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park – Glenwood Springs
- Howler Alpine Slide – Steamboat Springs
If alpine coasters aren't scary enough for you, Colorado also has ziplining.
Ziplining in Colorado
Ziplining is a fun, high-adrenaline activity that is not for anyone with a fear of heights. Here are many of Colorado's zip lines that you can choose from and their locations:
- Adventures Out West – Colorado Springs
- AVA Cliffside Zipline – Idaho Springs
- Browns Canyon Adventure Park – Buena Vista
- Captain Zipline – Salida
- Cave of the Winds Mountain Park – Manitou Springs
- Colorado Adventure Center – Idaho Springs
- Denver Adventures Zipline Tours – Conifer
- Durango Adventures – Durango
- Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park – Glenwood Springs
- Lawson Adventure Park & Resort – Dumont
- Lost Forest – Snowmass Village
- Purgatory Plunge Zipline – Durango
- Royal Gorge Zip Line Tours - Cañon City
- Soaring Tree Top Adventures – Durango
- The EDGE Zipline & Adventures – Castle Rock
- Top of the Rockies Zip Line – Leadville
- Zip Adventures - Vail
Now that you know of all of Colorado's amusement parks, water parks, alpine slides, and ziplines, take a look at each one as well as a map of their locations so you know what you're looking for: