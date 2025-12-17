Just when it started to feel like December was done pretending to be winter, the Colorado mountains are getting a quick reality check.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the high country, where three to seven inches of new snow above 9,000 feet are expected, along with some genuinely gusty winds.

If you’re headed over the passes, this is not the “casual winter drive” kind of setup.

Wind Is the Real Headliner in Colorado

The bigger issue for a lot of folks won’t be snow; it’ll be the wind.

Colorado could see wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph in parts of the northern valleys, including the Steamboat Springs area, where Wind Advisories are now posted.

In the mountains, gusts could hit 50 to 60 mph, with an occasional 70 mph gust not totally off the table.

Translation: it’s going to be loud, dusty, and annoying.

Colorado Travel Headaches

As the front pushes through, snowfall rates will briefly pick up, and with those strong winds, snow squalls are likely. Visibility could drop fast, especially above pass level, making travel dicey for short bursts.

This isn’t a long-duration snowstorm, though. It’s more of a quick-hitting, blink-and-you-miss-it kind of system. But those are often the ones that cause the most frustration if you’re caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Colorado Will See Temperatures Fall, But Not Much

Snow tapers off by Thursday morning, though the Park Range may hang onto a few lingering snow showers.

Cooler air filters in behind the front, but don’t expect a deep freeze, especially in the southern valleys, where changes will be minimal.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

Northwest flow keeps light snow chances alive in the northern mountains late this week and into the weekend, but accumulations through Friday look modest.

The weekend may bring better snow chances in the Mountains, though confidence in totals is still shaky thanks to model disagreements.

Temperatures stay above normal. Daytime highs climb back to 15+ degrees above average, meaning most valleys spend their afternoons above freezing. Snow levels could hover above 8,000 feet for much of the weekend, limiting impacts to the highest terrain.

If you’re traveling, keep an eye on conditions. If you’re not? Enjoy watching winter struggle to stay relevant.

