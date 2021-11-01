All the Awesome Winter Activities You Can Enjoy in Colorado

Winter in Colorado is what it's all about. There is so much to do in the Centennial State when the temperatures drop and snow covers the ground.

If you're a skier or snowboarder, you definitely know Colorado is the place to be with 32 top-notch ski resorts to choose from. There are ski runs for everyone from the newbie to the most advanced riders.

If skiing and snowboarding aren't your things, you can find a winter activity that fits your speed. Maybe you're more into snowmobiling or snowshoeing. You can also try your skill at ice climbing or take the family on a horsedrawn carriage ride.

It really shouldn't matter, as long as you're enjoying the great outdoors.

