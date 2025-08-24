Weird Al Yankovic's Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour stops at Grand Junction's Las Colonias Amphitheater on September 2, and while time is running out, there is still a chance to score tickets.

To see if tickets are still available to purchase, visit Ticketmaster.com. A VIP package was made available for this show, which includes a post-concert meet-and-greet with Weird Al, an autographed poster, a Weird Al blanket, and a commemorative laminate & lanyard, while supplies last.

Win Tickets To See Weird Al in Grand Junction, Colorado

Fill out the entry form for a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to see Weird Al's "Bigger and Weirder" Tour in Grand Junction. Entry is open until Thursday, August 28, at 5 p.m. Winners will be notified on Friday, August 29. Tickets will be delivered via email to the winners and are not transferable by Townsquare Media. Good luck to all who enter.

