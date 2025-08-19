Kool 107.9 is excited to welcome Jacob Dylan and the Wallflowers back to Western Colorado. The band performs live at Grand Junction's historic Avalon Theatre on August 24th. Tickets are available for purchase at the Avalon Theatre Box Office or online via Ticketmaster ($48 to $160).

To win a pair of general admission tickets from Kool 107.9, simply open our station app to find the Wallflowers entry form. Enter before Friday (August 22nd at 5 p.m.).

Win Tickets From Kool 107.9

