Classic Rock royalty returns to Grand Junction, Colorado, as Burton Cummings of The Guess Who performs at the Avalon Theatre, Sunday, August 17th.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Avalon Theatre Box Office.

Win Tickets To See Burton Cummings of The Guess Who

Burton Cummings performs Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Open our station app, and the entry form will appear below. Enter to win a pair of general admission tickets to see Burton Cummings at the Avalon Theatre by completing the entry form before August 13th at 5 p.m. Winners will be contacted by phone/email, so enter your contact information carefully. Good luck to all who enter! Get ready to rock.

