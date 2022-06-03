The official start to summer doesn't technically kick off until next month (Tuesday, June 21, to be exact) - but the unofficial start of summer here in Colorado kicks off this weekend with the season opening of one of the largest water parks in the country.

Water World, one of America's largest family water parks located in Federal Heights, CO is gearing up for its 43rd season, which kicks off Saturday, May 28.

Park-goers have many things to look forward to during their visit(s) to Water World every summer, like experiencing the thrill of over 50 attractions the park has to offer, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and guaranteed fun.

This summer will be no different - for new and seasoned park-goers alike.

Last summer, Water World introduced a brand new area of its park; the new Colorado-themed area of the water park, called "Alpine Springs" covers seven acres of the park and features two new attractions for park-goers to experience.

The new attractions, "Roaring Forks" and "Centennial Basin," each reportedly offer park-goers a "unique ride experience."

About Water World's Latest Attractions

Roaring Forks

Roaring Forks is the second water coaster to open at Water World, joining Mile High Flyer as the only two water coasters in the state of Colorado.

The new coaster utilizes water nozzle propulsion for a "two-guest water coaster experience," according to Water Park officials.

Two dueling paths allow riders to really kick the competition up a notch as they go from enclosed space to open-air splashes, hills, and fast corners. Roaring Forks also features Water World's first open-air “flying saucer” turns.

Centennial Basin

Sharing the same elevated tower as Roaring Forks, Centennial Basin features a two-person raft experience.

Water World officials say guests will whirl down an enclosed tube with visual effects that will make riders feel like they are descending at a quicker rate than they actually are throughout the ride.

Riders then splash down into a Colorado-themed mega-bowl where rotations will eventually lead to the tube to the runout area.

Water World, Facebook Water World, Facebook loading...

As per water park guidelines, all Roaring Forks and Centennial Basin riders must be taller than 42 inches to ride.

Water World officially opens for the 2022 season Saturday, May 28, at 9:45 a.m. local time. For more information regarding tickets, park rules, and other park protocols, visit WaterWorldColorado.com.

