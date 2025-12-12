Waiting on Winter? Colorado’s Warm Streak Isn’t Ending Yet

If it feels more like early fall than mid-December, you’re not imagining things. Unseasonably warm, dry weather is firmly in control through the weekend and into early next week.

High pressure has set up shop across the West and doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to leave. That means mostly sunny skies, light winds for most places, and temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal through at least the weekend.

In other words, if you’re waiting for winter to really show up… you're gonna have to wait.

Plenty of Sun, Not Much Else in Colorado

The overall pattern is about as exciting as it sounds. Dry conditions dominate, and aside from some passing clouds, the forecast stays pretty quiet.

This is the kind of weather that makes outdoor plans easy but snow lovers increasingly suspicious.

Colorado Valley Fog Doing Its Thing

Not everyone gets in on the warmth equally. Some colder valleys, like the Gunnison, are still dealing with temperature inversions. That means patchy morning fog, low clouds, and cooler temperatures that can linger longer than anyone would prefer.

The good news, drier air should help limit fog development heading into the weekend. The bad news, if you’re stuck under an inversion, the sun may feel more decorative than useful.

Any Changes Coming to Colorado? Maybe. Don’t Get Too Excited

Looking ahead to early next week, the pattern stays largely the same. There might be a subtle shift around midweek, with a slight uptick in moisture for areas along and north of I-70. But let’s keep our expectations realistic.

Right now, any precipitation looks limited, and valleys south of I-70 are likely to stay dry altogether. Best case scenario? A few light mountain snow showers. Worst case? More of the same.

