Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado

No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.

For me, nothing quite matched getting to go to Toys 'R Us or KB Toys and getting to pick out an action figure. As a young child, I'd collected action figures from my favorite TV shows like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man, and sometimes think back to those toys and wish I'd kept them around.

If that ever happens to you, you're in luck as there is an amazing store right here in Colorado that is filled with classic toys.

Colorado's Fifty Two 80's is a Totally Awesome Shop

Fifty Two 80's - A Totally Awesome Shop is located at 1874 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210 and takes its name from the elevation of Denver.

The store is quite popular, so popular that many times you'll have to wait outside until the store is below capacity before you can get in and start looking around.

Inside the store you're taken back to the golden age of toys and collectibles with action figures, plush toys, comics, and likely one of the largest selections of non-sports trading cards you'll find in Colorado.

The toys will not only take you on a time-traveling journey but will have you wishing that you never let go of your collectibles at garage sales over the years.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Fifty Two 80's toy store: