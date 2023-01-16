Colorado UFO Sightings Reported to National Center In 2022

Did you see a UFO in 2022? Dozens of people in Colorado did, and they reported the sightings to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Over a hundred UFO sightings were reported last year in Colorado. The list below includes locations from every corner of the Centennial State.

113 UFO Sightings Were Reported In Colorado In 2022

According to Out There Colorado, the National UFO Reporting Center database includes 113 reports from Colorado for the year 2022.

Colorado Communities Affected

In 2022 alone, UFO sightings were reported in Colorado communities including:

Sterling

Grand Junction

Montrose

Cortez

Windsor

Colorado Springs

Denver

Thornton

Steamboat Springs

Silverthorne

Source For This Information

AARO (All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office) and ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) assess that the observed increase in the UAP reporting rate is partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats that UAP may represent, either as safety of flight hazards or as potential adversary collection platforms, and partially due to reduced stigma surrounding UAP reporting. This increased reporting allows more opportunities to apply rigorous analysis and resolve events.

Please Look Closely

It goes without saying that some of these reports are clearly fraudulent. People with far too much time on their hands had nothing better to do than submit phony reports.

One curious thing to note: Take a look at the dates and correlate those with locations. You'll notice on some dates more than one report was submitted from the same location. An example would be June 19, 2022, with reports from Rye, Colorado. Another would be May 15, 2022, from Pine Grove, Colorado. In each case, multiple people made reports, each with similar observations.

If You Want More Evidence

Scrolling through the National UFO Reporting Center index for Colorado, you'll find unique listings for each report. In many cases, these reports include photographs you can access. You'll find the images link at the far right.

