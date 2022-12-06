15 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Colorado

The further you travel West in America the funnier the names of towns begin to become. In the days of the Old West, something as simple as a funny joke might result in the name of a river, a mine, or even a town.

Colorado is full of town names that make us laugh, shrug, and even think twice. We're looking at 15 towns in Colorado whose names make it seem like they belong someplace else.

Towns that Sound Like They Don't Belong in Colorado

Trinidad, Colorado sounds like it belongs in the Caribbean. Lebanon sounds like it should be in the Middle East. Bust, Climax, and Dick sound like anything but town names.

Colorado Ghost Towns Had All the Cool Names

We had to include a couple of the Ghost Towns that also don't sound like they belong in Colorado. Who came up with "Pie Plant, Colorado", or "Wild Irishman, Colorado." Other Ghost Towns that sound like they belong in another state include Tasmania, Parrot City, and Smuggler.

Colorado Towns That Belong Someplace Else?

Idaho Springs, Colorado

Frisco, Colorado

Austin, Colorado

Kokomo, Colorado

Ohio City, Colorado

Louisville, Colorado

Jamestown, Colorado

Trinidad, Colorado

Oxford, Colorado

Balc Forest, Colorado

Genoa, Colorado

Florence, Colorado

Lebanon, Colorado

Delhi, Colorado

