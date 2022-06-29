Go Behind the Bookcase into a Colorado Speakeasy

Despite prohibition ending decades ago, there is still a secret speakeasy in Colorado disguised as an old-timey bookstore.

Where is This Colorado Speakeasy?

The speakeasy, officially known as Williams & Graham Booksellers, is located in the heart of downtown Denver at 32nd and Tejon or, more specifically, 3160 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211.

The business itself is a brick building on the corner and if you didn't know better, you'd pass by it and just think that it was an ordinary bookstore. However, you may scratch your head a little when you realize that its regular business hours are between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Info About the Denver Colorado Speakeasy

As mentioned above, the Williams and Graham Booksellers "store" looks just like that, a store. However, if you know the secret password, it opens up to much more than just books.

Upon entering, you'll find a little bookstore reception area with numerous bookcases and a cashier sitting behind an old-timey cash register. If you're lucky enough to gain access (it doesn't seem like it's very difficult), the cashier will open one of the bookcases to reveal a secret door that leads into the speakeasy.

The speakeasy is reminiscent of an old-timey secret bar during prohibition-era Colorado. It's dimly lit with just enough light to see a few feet in front of you and the walls are covered with prohibition-era photographs and newspaper clippings.

The speakeasy has much more on the drink menu than grandpa's old moonshine, as there is an extensive list of specialty drinks offered in the "secret" bar.

Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Speakeasy

