Sometime in November, somebody in a rental Tahoe is going to pull up to the Independence Pass gate, read the sign, check their phone, and read the sign again.

Colorado shuts a pile of its high roads every winter. Here's when, with last year's real dates so you know what "typically" actually means.

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Mount Blue Sky and Rocky Mountain National Park Road Closures

The Mount Blue Sky summit is already closed to cars, and access to Summit Lake and Mount Goliath runs through Oct. 4, weather permitting.

Old Fall River Road usually closes to vehicles in October. In 2024, that was Oct. 8.

Trail Ridge Road's historical average closing date is Oct. 23. Last year it hung on until Nov. 14. The record is Dec. 2, 1933.

Boreas, Cottonwood and Independence Pass Closures

Boreas Pass usually closes the first Monday of November, which is Nov. 2 this year.

Cottonwood Pass out of Buena Vista closed at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 last year.

Independence Pass targets Nov. 7, but last year CDOT didn't make the closure seasonal until Nov. 17. While it's closed, the route to Aspen is I-70 to Glenwood, which from Grand Junction is how you were going anyway.

Guanella Pass Closure Near Georgetown

Clear Creek County closes Guanella after Thanksgiving. Last year that was Dec. 1.

But Wait, the Western Colorado Closures Are the Ones That Get You

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison's South Rim Road closes to cars past the Gunnison Point visitor center in mid-November. The North Rim Road usually goes around then too.

Kebler Pass closed Dec. 1 last year and Nov. 25 the year before.

Read More: Kebler Pass Fall Drive: What to Know About Navigating Colorado’s Largest Aspen Stand

Yes, there's a second Cottonwood Pass. The one between Gypsum and Carbondale closed Dec. 5 last year, and it gets zero winter maintenance.

BLM Winter Road Closures Around Grand Junction

This one runs on a calendar. From Dec. 1 through May 1, the BLM closes a list of roads to motorized and mechanized travel to protect wintering wildlife. That list includes Coal Canyon Road in the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Area, Land's End, Blue Mesa, Beehive, and roads off 16 Road. Mechanized means mountain bikes too. Hiking and horseback riding are still fine.

Check Colorado Road Conditions Before You Drive

COtrip.org has live closures and road cams, or you can dial 511 from anywhere in the state.

Every date here is a target until the gate actually closes.

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado Are you looking for the perfect Colorado getaway? Is time something you don't possess in abundance? All you need is half a day, in some cases even less, to enjoy these awesome Colorado roads. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan