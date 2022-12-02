You Can Visit a Colorado Attraction Dedicated Entirely to Bigfoot

The legend of Bigfoot has been around for a very long time. Some people have claimed to have seen one, some believe that they roam around right here in Colorado, yet no one has ever been able to catch one.

However, some truly believe that the mythical creature is in fact real and have such a fascination with Bigfoot that they opened up a very unique roadside attraction in Colorado known as The Sasquatch Outpost.

What is Colorado's Sasquatch Outpost?

The Sasquatch Outpost is a store, museum, and all-around hub dedicated to all things Bigfoot.

It is located at 149 Main Street in Bailey, Colorado:

Google Maps

The Sasquatch Outpost is the brainchild of owner Jim Myers who began building the attraction in its current location back in 2012.

The building that now houses the outpost is the oldest in the town of Bailey and was previously the Bailey Country Store.

When you enter the store, you're immediately transported into a makeshift forest that doubles as a store that is filled with more Bigfoot-themed merchandise than you've ever seen.

The store is also full of Bigfoot statues and artwork which is not for sale but certainly adds to the overall theme of the outpost.

In the back, you'll find something different in a museum dedicated to sasquatch which also features statues but also some real-life evidence of the creature including tracks, photos, news clippings, and a history of sightings in Colorado.

The Sasquatch Outpost has only been around for about ten years but is quite popular, boasting over 55,000 visitors since its inception and plans to expand in the near future.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Sasquatch Outpost:

