Take A Wild Jet Boat Ride Down the Colorado River

One thing we know for sure about outdoor adventures is that people love water and there are many different ways to experience water fun around Grand Junction.

Western Colorado Loves the Water

Whether it's swimming, fishing, rafting, skiing, boating, kayaking, floating, paddle boarding, jet skiing, or just wading, western Colorado is a great place to enjoy the water.

Water, Water Everywhere

For starters, you've got the countless lakes up on the Grand Mesa to enjoy, or a lake closer to Grand Junction such as Highline. The Lincoln Park Pool is a popular place for families and kids during the summer as is the new water park at Las Colonias that provides opportunities to float, paddle board, or simply wade through the cool water on a hot summer day.

The Colorado River is an extremely popular recreational destination during the western Colorado summer for rafters, boaters, and floaters. There are numerous places in Grand Junction that provide easy access to the water.

Enjoy the Colorado River On A Jet Boat

Another way to enjoy the river is on a Jet Boat, and now you can do that just outside of Grand Junction. It may not be the cheapest way to enjoy the water, but it could be fun.

Wet and Wild Adventure On the River

Jet Boat Colorado offers Colorado River tours that take you down the river on a "wet and wild" adventure, or a calmer "scenic boat cruise" if you prefer. The boat has comfortable theater-style seating as you enjoy the western Colorado scenery tooling along at up to 35 mph. Your tour can be customized for your particular group on a boat that holds up to 10 passengers.

Good Option For Western Colorado Water Fun

For those that want to get out on the water but don't have their own watercraft, or perhaps aren't comfortable in a rubber raft, Jet Boat Colorado might be a good option for some summer fun. Jet Boat Colorado is located near De Beque, just 25 miles east of Grand Junction.

Enjoy the Water Reponsibliy This Summer

Summertime means water fun in western Colorado and there's nothing like the feeling of cool refreshing water on a hot summer day. Whichever way you choose to enjoy the water this summer, enjoy it responsibly. Alcohol and water recreation are a dangerous combination. Don't drink and boat or float, remember the sunscreen and don't forget the life jacket.

