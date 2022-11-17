Check Out 25 Restaurants That Opened in Colorado This Year

Colorado isn't just known for mountains and marijuana — the Centennial State is famous for its food too.

Our state has long boasted a plethora of local cuisine, from home-grown green chile restaurants to mountain crust pizzerias to award-winning breweries.

Colorado residents aren't the only ones who enjoy our food either. Guy Fieri has made numerous Centennial State stops for his TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, while Elon Musk's brother Kimbal owns multiple local eateries — including one in Fort Collins.

Original restaurants may be Colorado's specialty, but it also welcomes chains. Fan favorites like In-N-Out Burger, Whataburger, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's, and more have all found homes throughout our state.

Despite an already impressive lineup, the Centennial State's restaurant scene grew substantially this year.

Since January, Colorado residents have said "hello" to niche, family-owned restaurants and fast-food expansions alike. Have you heard about all of them?

Read on to see 25 restaurants, bars, breweries, and coffee shops that opened in Colorado in 2022.

