Amazing Glass House Offers the Best Views in Telluride, Colorado

Colorado offers some amazing mountain views. Mountain towns like Telluride are a dream destination for most of us a couple of times a year, but what would it be like to live here?

The views of the San Juans rival any mountain range in America. If you've always dreamed of living in the mountains then this home will seem like a true inspiration. It's basically a mostly glass house showing off the box canyon surrounding Telluride.

Where is the Aldasoro Ranch Subdivision?

Aldasoro sits between the Telluride airport and the city of Telluride, with access off of Airport road. There is a paved private road leading into the community which features its own private hiking trails and fishing pond that is not accessible by the public.

This Home Has Mountain Views in the Shower

Privacy is all yours in this location. The one-way glass allows you to enjoy the views from inside without anyone else being able to see in. In this case, the elk can't see you when you take a shower. Yup, the walls are transparent in there too.

Enjoy those Amazing San Juan Views

204 Josefa Lane offers an incredible field of view. Imagine being able to see Mount Sneffels and Dallas Peak to the North and La Junta Peak to the Southeast. Everything in between will be yours to enjoy from the fire pit to the kitchen window. This incredibly unique home offers 270-degree views of Telluride, the Box Canyon. It's pretty much a better version of Telluride's San Sophia Overlook because yours comes with a couch.

The best part of dream homes is being able to look at them without buying them. Scroll on to enjoy what it would be like to be neighbors with Dierks Bentley in Telluride.

