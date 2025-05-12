The first locomotive owned by the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad steamed into Grand Junction on November 22nd, 1882.

It was one of the key factors that helped turn a Western Slope settlement into the largest marketplace between Denver and Salt Lake City. Which developments best highlight the railroad's impact on Grand Junction's growth? Let's take a look:

The Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Arrives (1882)

Colorado railroad Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash loading...

According to Wiki, just six years after Colorado became a state, the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad (D&RG) finished the main line of its narrow-gauge rail to Grand Junction. Connecting the Denver and Grand Junction markets linked the two largest marketplaces in our state.

As agriculture and minerals were transported out, the local economy took off. Like most Colorado cities, the railroad brought businesses and new residents to remote areas, turning them into growing communities.

Get our free mobile app

The Little Book Cliff Railway: Fueling Local Industry

Colorado railroad Created with Canva loading...

Following the arrival of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad (D&RG), the Little Bookcliff Railway was in operation by 1889. This narrow-gauge train transported coal 12 miles from the Bookcliff mines into town. The LBC offered passengers scenic rides to the Bookcliffs until it was closed in 1925.

Read More: Historic Railroad Sites and Stations Still Standing in Colorado

The Grand Junction Depot: A Gateway to the West

By 1900, Grand Junction was already planning a grand depot for passengers and freight that could symbolize the town's growing status as a transportation hub. Thus, Grand Junction offered the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad an Italian Renaissance-style depot at 119 Pitkin Avenue, completed in 1905.

The building has since become an architectural landmark that reflects the prosperity and optimism of early 20th-century America.

Colorado railroad Google Street loading...

Discover Grand Junction's Hidden Historical Gems Grand Junction, Colorado, has a rich history and played a part in the development of the western side of the state.

Locals Know: These Western Colorado Sunset Spots Will Leave You Speechless Curious about the best sunsets in the U.S.? Discover why western Colorado, especially Grand Junction, offers stunning sunset views you can't miss. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray