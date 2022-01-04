10 Awesome Things That Coloradans Take For Granted

Living in Colorado is literally like living in a paradise, and if you don't agree, I'll give you 10 reasons why you should.

Most people dream of exploring new places and branching out, but if you're living in Colorado then I can't think of any reason why you would want to leave.

Location, Location, Location | Colorado

Due to Colorado's location, there are a lot of unique attributes which make it an ideal place to live.

Positioned roughly in the mid-west, Colorado has been a popular living destination for over 13,000 years, originally being occupied by Native Americans.

Large and in Charge | Colorado

While Colorado isn't the biggest state in the Union, it still boasts a pretty nice size. Colorado is actually the 8th most extensive state, and the 21st most populated state in the U.S.

Attention to Detail | Colorado

Some of the things on this list may seem minute to many, but to others these are incredible feats.

Remember, small things can make a big difference.

10 Amazing Things Colorado Offers Living in Colorado is incredible and there are 10 easy reasons as to why.

