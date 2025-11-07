A brief round of light mountain snow is expected across the northern Colorado Divide this evening before the weather pattern shifts back to warmer and drier conditions for the weekend and most of next week.

The snow will be focused mainly at elevations above 9,000 feet, with the Park Range once again positioned to receive the most accumulation.

How Much Snow will Colorado Mountains See?

Snow totals are expected to remain on the lighter side, generally between one and four inches.

However, this system does carry just enough instability to produce occasional pockets of slightly heavier snowfall.

These bursts will be short-lived, but it is enough to create some slick conditions over the higher mountain passes.

Travelers should plan for the possibility of slippery roads and brief visibility reductions, particularly across Rabbit Ears Pass. Anyone heading into the high country tonight should allow extra time and use caution.

Warming Trend Throughout the Weekend

High pressure begins building back into the region on Saturday. This marks the start of a steady warming trend accompanied by mainly clear and dry weather.

Sunday will feel closer to seasonal averages, but temperatures are expected to climb again early next week, reaching five to ten degrees above normal for most of western Colorado.

A few high clouds may pass through at times, but moisture remains limited, and the storm track stays to the north.

There is some early indication of a Pacific system developing offshore late next week, though confidence in any impacts to our region is very low at this time.

For now, enjoy the return to sunshine and warmer afternoons. Winter weather will have more opportunities soon enough.

