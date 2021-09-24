If you had to guess, which Colorado city has the worst crime rate? You're in luck, we're going to show you the top 104 most dangerous cities according to data from the FBI.

The numbers come from the FBI and the Criminal Justice Information Services Division. The recent data helps to paint a clearer picture by showing the actual number of violent crimes and robberies officially recorded in each city on the list.

Get our free mobile app

See How Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities Rank

Crimes used for statistics in this study include violent crimes, murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, property crime, burglary, larceny, motorcycle thefts, and arson.

Some of Colorado's More Dangerous Cities Can Be a Surprise

Like any city, there are good parts and bad. Crime numbers in Denver will naturally be higher than in Palisade simply due to the number of people. However, there are definitely some surprises on the list so regardless of where you are going it's always best to know your surroundings.

See How the Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado Rank Some of Colorado's most dangerous cities may not come as a total surprise, but the way they rank might. See the cities that made the list, along with the FBI data that goes with it.

MORE: Colorado's County Population from Lowest to Highest