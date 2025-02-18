Can You Identify These Colorado Landmarks from Outer Space?

So, you think you know Colorado? Sure, you might know your way around the mountains, rivers, and famous spots on the ground—but what if you had to recognize them from the sky? Think you could still call them out? Well, let’s put that to the test.

We decided to take a bird’s-eye view of some of Colorado’s most iconic landmarks, capturing them from above to see just how well you really know the state. Some of these are a breeze to identify—no-brainers for any true Coloradan or seasoned traveler. Others? They’re going to make you scratch your head and second-guess yourself. A few might even be downright impossible.

So, buckle up and get ready for takeoff. We’re soaring high above the Centennial State, giving you a whole new perspective on places you may have seen before—but never quite like this.

