Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen.

According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.

The movie's stars, Bill Murray and Matthew McConaughey, "are only a few of the many celebrities to grace the booths of Johnson's Corner over the years."

Johnson's Corner even made it onto the film's IMDb page. Watch its Hollywood moment below:

You're not likely to see an elephant at Johnson's Corner again. However, the next time you stop by for a cinnamon roll, know that you're where some of the world's biggest movie stars once stood.

Johnson's Corner isn't the only famous one in Colorado. There's also Johnson's Corner in Longmont — it's no longer in its original location, but it has its own celebrity connection.

The Times-Call reports that the author Jack Kerouac once slept on the gas station's front lawn and had a milkshake there. He wrote about the experience in On the Road, his 1957 novel based on his adventures across the United States.

Colorado makes an appearance in more than just Larger Than Life. Check out 20 awesome movies that were filmed in the Centennial State in the gallery below.

