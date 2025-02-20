When most people think of Colorado, they think of mountains and skiing. Of course, those are the things that the state is truly known for. However, residents of the state are creative people and they've invented some very popular (and not so popular) items.

What are Some of the Most Popular Items That Were Invented in Colorado?

For starters, some say the cheeseburger was invented here. If you ask Wikipedia, they say the burger was created in California, Colorado, Michigan, Kentucky, and a couple of other locations for their versions.

Also on the food front, Chipotle started here in 1993.

Legend has it that the teddy bear was invented here after a couple of maids at a Colorado hotel made a small stuffed bear and gave it to President Theodore Roosevelt. While the teddy bear was named after Roosevelt, there are a couple of other ideas as to where it was originally invented.

Some 'Not-So-Popular' Inventions from Colorado

There's so much to love about Colorado inventions. That is until you realize that the parking device known as the boot and Crocs were invented here.

Sure, Crocs are cool to kick around the house and do some yard work, but as an everyday statement, not so much.

No one, and we mean no one, likes the boot.

