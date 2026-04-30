If you were thinking spring had finally settled in, yeah, not so fast.

We’ve got freeze warnings, mountain snow, random thunderstorms, and then, because Colorado, sunny and warm by the weekend. Make it make sense.

Here’s how the next few days are shaping up.

Mountains Go Full Mood Swing Mode

Thursday and Friday are basically a mixed bag, depending on where you are.

Lower elevations will see off-and-on rain showers, while anything above about 8,500 feet flips over to snow. And yeah, there’s even a chance for a few thunderstorms tossed in there just to keep things interesting.

The bigger deal is up high, especially from Vail Pass south into the San Juans, where a few inches of snow could stack up. Nothing major, but enough to make roads slick in spots, especially early mornings and late evenings.

Classic “it’s technically spring but don’t get comfortable” weather.

Weekend: Oh, Now You Want to Be Nice

Then, like nothing happened, the weekend shows up acting all friendly.

Temperatures climb back above average, most areas dry out, and things actually start to feel, well, normal.

The mountains might still squeeze out a few afternoon showers, but overall it’s a solid rebound.

Basically, Colorado apologizing without actually saying it.

Read More: From a Trickle to a Torrent: The Secret Alpine Start of the Colorado River Near Rocky Mountain National Park

Next Week: Another System Lurking

Don’t get too attached to the sunshine.

Another system is lining up for around Monday, bringing the next chance for rain, mainly for the mountains and central/northern Colorado.

Right now, it doesn’t look like a big deal, but we all know how that can change.

20 Signs of Spring in Western Colorado What are some of the signs that spring is on its way in Western Colorado? We asked you to tell us what some of the telltale signs of spring are for in Western Colorado. Keep going to check out twenty signs you can look for in the Grand Valley that tell us spring is on the way. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams