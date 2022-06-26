With so many hidden gems around Colorado, we're stoked to find this extremely cool candy shop inspired by Willy Wonka. Here's where to find it.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Inspired Candy Shop in Colorado

We've all seen the classic 70s movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and wished a place like that actually existed. I mean, all of that candy? Mostly the chocolate, but that thought of a candy amusement park, especially as a child, was mind-blowing. While there isn't an exact replica of the magic that was created by the famous Willy Wonka film, the movie did inspire some fun candy shops and creators around the country, including a shop right here in Colorado.

The Inventing Room In Denver, Colorado

The Inventing Room, located in Denver, Colorado, at 29th and Tennyson Street, is a dessert shop inspired by Willy Wonka's classic film. Inside the dessert shop, you'll see some of the most creative, and some might say impossible treats, made right in front of you. Take a look at some of the treats you can get while visiting the Inventing Room.

I don't know what this is but it looks yummy as hell.

They even make Cheetos cooler!

Holy smores... WOW.

The Sugar Science program looks so cool.

Something tasty and cool for the hot summer months.

A Look Inside Denver's Inventing Room

Sold yet? If you want to go, you have to purchase tickets in advance as they only allow about 15 guests at a time and they don't accept walk-ins right now. Too many people in there at a time could certainly make the experience less cool so it's good they do it this way. If you don't want to go in person, or you live out of state, you can also order some of these delicious treats online. Enjoy!

