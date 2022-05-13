With Colorado's high altitude, it's perfect for sending hot air balloons into the Colorado skies. Here are seven great hot air balloon events happening across the state to see them rise.

Balloon pilots from across the country and the world will be flying their "airships" at Colorado hot air balloon events in 2022. Chilly mornings with coffee and majesty and "glows" at night make living in Colorado great.

According to HotAirExpeditions.com, you only have to be 14 years old to obtain a student balloon pilot's license. You wouldn't be able to carry any passengers, but still, that would be very fun at 14; considering you can't even get a driver's permit that young.

Those wonderful hot air balloons that you see with the gondolas that hold the pilot and four passengers can run from $35,000 to more than $45,000. Add in the hours of travel and setup time, you know that these pilots really love hot air ballooning. That's why when you attend a festival or rally you should try to thank those pilots, as a courtesy.

One of Colorado's move-loved hot air balloon events won't be happening in 2022, as Steamboat Springs' Hot Air Balloon Rodeo has been canceled for the year. Hopefully, it will return in 2023.

Let's take a look at seven hot air balloon festivals and rallies coming to Colorado in 2022.

MAY 21-22, 2022: Erie Hot Air Balloon Launch

The weekend before Memorial Day weekend will be the Erie Town Faire and Hot Air Balloon Launch.

JUNE 3-5, 2022: Telluride Balloon Festival

The first weekend of June will see Telluride's 38th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival which features the 'glo' on Main Street.

June 25-26, 2022: Frederick Balloon Festival

The first official weekend of summer will be Frederick in Flight which includes the Balloon Bash that Saturday night.

July 2, 2022: Gunnison/Crested Butte

Fourth of July weekend, the beautiful Gunnison Valley will see the annual Gunnison/Crested Butte Balloon Rally.

Labor Day Weekend 2022: Colorado Springs Balloon Lift

With Pikes Peak as a backdrop, Colorado Springs will have great photo-ops at its Labor Day Lift off with over 70 hot air balloons coming to town.

Labor Day Weekend 2022: Windsor Harvest Festival

Windsor annual Harvest Festival over Labor Day Weekend will include their balloon rally on Saturday and Sunday.

Labor Day Weekend 2022: Snowmass Balloon Festival

The first weekend of autumn will see the 45th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival at Snowmass Village, with Mount Daly and Capital Peak as backdrops.

Which of the seven, will you be checking out in 2022?

