If you've spent enough time in Colorado, you probably realized quickly that there are a vast number of great food options. Sure, it's convenient to just cruise through a drive-thru when you're on a time crunch, but nothing beats a nice sit-down meal from a mom-and-pop establishment.

That being said, there is a whole subgenre of locally owned and operated restaurants that many refer to as hole-in-the-wall establishments which, despite the less-than-attractive name, are beloved by many.

These hole-in-the-wall restaurants are typically locally owned, often non-descript on the exterior, and are considered by many to be hidden gems. Often times you know somebody who told you to try the restaurant for the first time, or perhaps you took a gamble, but with all 20 of the restaurants here which are known as the best hole-in-the-wall establishments that Colorado has to offer, you're pretty unlikely to be disappointed.

20 of Colorado's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants

As mentioned above, it's not always the easiest task in finding great hole-in-the-wall restaurants as part of the nature of this type of restaurant is being non-descript and in what many refer to as the 'hidden gems' category.

However, with the help of online forums like Yelp and Reddit, as well as some other sources, we were able to put together a list of 20 must-try hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Colorado.

Some of these restaurants have been around for many years, some are in the absolute middle of nowhere, and some are just extremely popular with the locals, but the consensus with all 20 of these restaurants is that the majority of insiders and people who have tried them, speak highly of them.

Take a look at 20 of the most popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Colorado as well as maps and locations so you know what you're looking for:

20 of the Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Colorado

