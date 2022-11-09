In my family, every Thanksgiving gathering comes with a last-minute run to the grocery store for some essential item that was forgotten. I've learned to listen to the tone of voice that comes from the kitchen, and I can almost always tell when the cooks notice something is missing.

So, what are our options going to be this Thanksgiving in Grand Junction? Will there be a chance of running to the store for something you need at the last minute? Yes, indeed.

Grand Junction Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

The good news is that there are grocery stores in Grand Junction that plan on being open for most or part of the Thanksgiving holiday. In western Colorado, you'll be able to shop at City Market, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Walgreens.

Shop City Market on Thanksgiving

Store : City Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 AM to 4 PM.

: City Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving from Locations : 12th Street, 24 Road, and US 50.

: 12th Street, 24 Road, and US 50. Online: Visit City Market online.

Shop Safeway On Thanksgiving

Store : Most Safeway locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 AM to 7 PM.

: Most Safeway locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 AM to 7 PM. Locations : Broadway, Horizon Drive, and F Road.

: Broadway, Horizon Drive, and F Road. Online: Visit Safeway Market online.

Shop Sprouts Farmer's Market on Thanksgiving

Name : Sprouts Farmers Market will be open on Thanksgiving in Colorado from 7 AM to 2 PM.

: Sprouts Farmers Market will be open on Thanksgiving in Colorado from 7 AM to 2 PM. Locations : 1450 W Independent Ave, Grand Junction

: 1450 W Independent Ave, Grand Junction Online: Visit Sprouts Famers Market online.

Shop Walgreens on Thanksgiving

Name : Most Walgreens Locations will offer store hours of 9 AM to 6 PM on Thanksgiving. Most Pharmacies will NOT be open on Thanksgiving.

: Most Walgreens Locations will offer store hours of 9 AM to 6 PM on Thanksgiving. Most Pharmacies will NOT be open on Thanksgiving. Locations : Park Drive, North Avenue, 32 Road, and Aspen Avenue.

: Park Drive, North Avenue, 32 Road, and Aspen Avenue. Online: Shop at Walgreens online.

