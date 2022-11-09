Which Grocery Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in Grand Junction?
In my family, every Thanksgiving gathering comes with a last-minute run to the grocery store for some essential item that was forgotten. I've learned to listen to the tone of voice that comes from the kitchen, and I can almost always tell when the cooks notice something is missing.
So, what are our options going to be this Thanksgiving in Grand Junction? Will there be a chance of running to the store for something you need at the last minute? Yes, indeed.
Grand Junction Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving
The good news is that there are grocery stores in Grand Junction that plan on being open for most or part of the Thanksgiving holiday. In western Colorado, you'll be able to shop at City Market, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Walgreens.
Shop City Market on Thanksgiving
- Store: City Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 AM to 4 PM.
- Locations: 12th Street, 24 Road, and US 50.
- Online: Visit City Market online.
Shop Safeway On Thanksgiving
- Store: Most Safeway locations will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 AM to 7 PM.
- Locations: Broadway, Horizon Drive, and F Road.
- Online: Visit Safeway Market online.
Shop Sprouts Farmer's Market on Thanksgiving
- Name: Sprouts Farmers Market will be open on Thanksgiving in Colorado from 7 AM to 2 PM.
- Locations: 1450 W Independent Ave, Grand Junction
- Online: Visit Sprouts Famers Market online.
Shop Walgreens on Thanksgiving
- Name: Most Walgreens Locations will offer store hours of 9 AM to 6 PM on Thanksgiving. Most Pharmacies will NOT be open on Thanksgiving.
- Locations: Park Drive, North Avenue, 32 Road, and Aspen Avenue.
- Online: Shop at Walgreens online.
