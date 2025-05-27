Welcome to the strange side of Colorado. The side that makes you scratch your head and say, "WFT?!" And we're not talking about Welcome to Fruita.

Our fine state is home to some crazy big things. Like the world's tallest sand dunes. The world's largest flat-top mountain. And also a couple of giant wooden trolls.

Yes, we know weird.

Where is the Giant Fork Located in Colorado?

You'll find the biggest fork in the country in the tiny town of Creede, Colorado. Creede is an old mining town that is also home to the only underground firehouse.

This huge fork, made out of aluminum, is about 40 feet long and weighs 600 pounds. Chev and Ted Yund created it as a fun art piece for a local bar and grill owner. It’s bigger than the fork in Springfield, Missouri, which used to be known as the largest fork in America.

You may know someone with a big mouth, but I can tell you no matter how large it is, it's not gonna be big enough for this monster utensil.

While visiting Creede just for a giant fork may seem like a stretch. We assure you that the town is worth the drive for its history and amazing views.

