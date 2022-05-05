What Happened to the Old Mining Community of Silver Plume Colorado?

I think it's pretty amazing how many Colorado mountain towns actually survived the Gold Rush era and are still around today when you consider the 300 locations that represent Ghost Towns on the state map today.

Today, the mostly abandoned town of Silver Plume, Colorado still has a few residents that are keeping businesses open, but more than half of the town is left in ruins.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Where is Silver Plume, Colorado?

Silver Plume, Colorado sits near Clear Creek in Clear Creek County, which is just down the road from their sister community of Georgetown, Colorado. Silver Plume was established and incorporated on September 24th of 1880 despite almost 500 residents estimated to be living there as early as 1872. The town sits at an elevation of 9,101 feet. Hiking the 7:30 Mine Trail is a great way to get a look at the Silver Plume Valley with the old town near the base.

What Stopped This Once Thriving Front Range Community?

There were more than a few problems that kept Silver Plume from developing the residents and economy it would need to thrive. It did not help that in the first 20 years of their existence, the town would have to overcome two natural disasters. A fire took out almost all of the business district in Silver Plume in 1884. In 1899, two giant avalanches coming down the Cherokee Gulch combined into one and then swept over the town. Houses, equipment, vehicles, and even residents had been swept away.

Do People Still Live in Silver Plume, Colorado?

A study was once done to see why Silver Plume, Colorado could not seem to keep up with the growth happening next door in the community of Georgetown. To make a long story short, the Silver Plume Mine was in Silver Plume, but many of the mineworkers and their money lived in Georgetown. Georgetown thrived and Silver Plume did not. Scroll on to learn more and to see what remains.

