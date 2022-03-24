Photos of Alta Colorado: The Ghost Town at 11,800 Feet

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Ghost Town of Alta, Colorado (also knowns as Alta Lakes) sits at an elevation of nearly 12,000 feet about 10 miles outside of the city of Telluride.

Not only are there about 20 to 25 structures that are still standing in Alta, but there are also still some amazing hiking trails in use today. You will find OHV trails in the area along with the swimming at Alta Lakes which is just a little further up the trail from Alta and the Alta mining area.

How Old Is the Ghost Town of Alta, Colorado?

Alta, Colorado was established in the late 1870s. The community remained active through World War II. A couple of different fires slowed the town's progress along the way, first with a fire in 1929. The mill was rebuilt but sadly another fire in the late 1930s brought about the end of the community after the blaze swept through some of the mine tunnels, and engulfed the town and mining area.

How Do I Find My Way to the Ghost Town in Alta, Colorado?

Getting to the Ghost Town of Alta is as easy as finding your way to Telluride then following CO 145 about 10 miles outside of Telluride to Alta Lakes Road. We'll show some slides that will help you plan your route to Alta in the photo gallery below. Be sure to note that Alta Lakes Road is closed during the winter months.

A 4 x 4 or all-wheel drive is recommended for anyone who wants to take the entire length of Alta Lakes Road all the way up to the camping area beyond the ruins of Alta.

Tour the Abandonded Structures in Alta, Colorado

Crews to this day take care of a few of the special structures in Alta like the boardinghouse and a couple of the cottages. The owners of the area, San Miguel County, and the city of Telluride have all discussed different options for preserving Alta, as well as plans to build luxury neighborhoods over the old ruins.

For now, scroll through the photos below from Slo Kine Adventures on Youtube and take a look at what remains of Alta, Colorado below

Photos of Alta Colorado: The Ghost Town at 11,800 Feet

Photos: Tour One of Colorado's Oldest Ghost Towns in St. Elmo

