25 Fun Facts about Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993.

Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.

Get our free mobile app

Celebrate Grandpa Bredo Morstøl

The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival has been in Nederland, Colorado since 2002. It is usually held around St. Patrick's Day Weekend in March. The event has grown so large that the 2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days will be moved to Estes Park.

Grandpa Bredo Morstøl was cryogenically frozen in 1990 in California, and transported to Nederland, Colorado by his grandson Trygve Bauge. Bauge overstayed his Visa, and poor grandpa was left frozen in a shed in his backyard while Trygve dealt with the issue. Courts ordered the body removed from the shed and Bauge's property. The townsfolk of Nederland took pity on the whole situation and came together to build a permanent structure out in the woods that could be Morstøl's final resting place. Somewhere in the woods is a shed with a man frozen in a cryo tank.

Frozen Dead Guy Days Documentaries

It's all kind of unbelievable, isn't it? Two different stories have been told about the Frozen Dead Guy Days events in Nederland. You can find them both on youtube. We'll embed them below.

Grandpa's In the Tuff Shed

Grandpa's Still in the Tuff Shed

Frozen Dead Guy Days 2023

The 2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days festival will be an interesting thing to watch. The event continued to grow and grow with crowds reaching 20,000 in 2019. The pandemic canceled this event for two years. Crowds in 2022 reached 25,000 and word is this overwhelmed the town.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days event in Estes Park can be found here. If you go be sure to share some photos with us. They are super easy to submit with our station app.

Scroll on to learn 25 things about Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days.

25 Fun Facts about Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days It's one of Colorado's most outrageous winter events, 'Frozen Dead Guy Days.' This Nederland tradition has grown in size and popularity since its inception in 2002. The pandemic caused Colorado to miss this festival in 2020 and 2021. An estimated 25,000 showed up for the event in 2022. The festival will be reborn in Estes Park in 2023. Scroll on to learn more about one of Colorado's favorite winter events.

LOOK: When is the 2023 Steamboat Springs, Colorado Winter Carnival? The 2023 Steamboat Winter Carnival is coming up quickly, February 8-12, 2023. This year's theme: "Dream, Dare, Dazel."

According to steamboatchamber.com , you can purchase either a $10 Winter Carnival button or a $15 Buff. These passes are required for entry/spectating at all events.

There's a ton of fun to be had. You're looking at four-and-a-half days of fun and activities. Many of the events overlap, so you'll have to plan ahead and keep this schedule close at hand.