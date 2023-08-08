Winter in Colorado was back in a big way in 2022-2023. In Western Colorado, we saw record snowfall on the Grand Mesa as a result of snowfall in January and March. Will it happen again this winter? The Farmer's Almanac has released its winter outlook for Colorado, and it's looking like another cold season ahead.

Colorado's coldest month last winter was in February when temperatures in Grand Junction fell to 1 degree on February 16th. Denver's coldest temp was recorded at 11 degrees below zero on February 23rd.

Winter in Colorado: What Does the Farmer's Almanac Predict?

The Farmer's Almanac says the winter of 2023-2024 will see a return of the Brrrrr. El Nino is expected to keep the waters of the Pacific warmer this winter, which often means cold temps and winter precipitation for Colorado. Cold temperatures will be felt on both sides of the state, but the snowfall is not expected to exceed last winter.

The Almanac is predicting a heavy round of winter snow over the mountains of the Western US in the first week of February 2024. The end of the winter season is expected to be interesting with wide-spread winter storms closing out the month of March.

When Does Colorado Usually See Its First Snowfall?

Mountain Towns in Colorado like Aspen, Telluride, and Keystone can start seeing snow as early as September. The snow usually starts to impact Denver before Halloween, and conditions for snow on the Western Slope are usually ready by mid-November.

The average date for Colorado's first snowfall is October 18th, although measurable snow has been recorded in September in recent years.

2022-2023 Winter Snow Totals

While the Western Slope usually doesn't see as much show as the Front Range, it can get colder on the plateau. Snow has already fallen in record numbers this year on the Grand Mesa in Western Colorado. If we see additional snow before the end of 2023, it's very likely this will be the snowiest year on record for the world's largest flat-top mountain. Check out the snow totals so far this year recorded up at Thunder Mountain Lodge.

October 2022: 30″

November 2022: 29″

December 2022: 82”

January 2023: 163″

February 2023: 88″

March 2023: 142″

2022-23 Season Total: 534”

