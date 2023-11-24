There are tons of famous people living in Colorado. We've got celebrities from all over the state, and even our own list for Grand Junction and the western slope.

What about those who have come before us? Colorado is also home to some world-famous gravesites and memorials that help us remember the story of the Centennial State.

Colorado's Famous Gravesites

The state of Colorado is home to ghost towns, old cemeteries, and tons of unmarked graves that go back to the times of the Ute and Freemont Indians. Colorado is home to the final resting place of military heroes, famous actors and musicians, and even a few famous villains.

Colorado Gunslingers

Kid Curry, Doc Holliday, and Wild Bill Cody are all resting in the ground in Colorado. The state has always been a favorite for the gunslingers of the old West. Colorado has hosted Butch Cassidy, Wyatt Earp, Tom Horn, Jane Kirkham, Jake Slade, and many more characters from the Wild West.

Colorado Memorials

Memorials like the Columbine School Memorial, and the Ouray Memorial Park both serve as places of remembering. We will take a closer look at both places in the photo gallery below, and learn more about their significance in the story of Colorado.

