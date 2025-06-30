Just when you think electric vehicles are supposed to be environmentally friendly,an EV starts a fire in Colorado.

The San Miguel County Sheriff shared details about a fire that started on Sunday, June 29, around 1:15 p.m.

What Caused Colorado's Redvale Fire?

A Tesla Cybertruck was towing a woodchipper that initially started the fire. However, the cause of the Cybertruck ignition is still under investigation.

The fire originated on private land, but didn't pose a threat to any nearby buildings or other structures.

Judging by the photo, it’s fortunate the fire wasn’t more severe. There have been times when an electric vehicle has burned for days.

More Info on Colorado Redvale Fire

In the firefighting efforts, nine agencies played a crucial role: Norwood Fire, Nucla-Naturita Fire, Paradox Fire, the United States Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Williams Construction, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, and Montrose County Deputies.

Their collaboration was instrumental in effectively managing the situation.

The fire was effectively brought under control within two hours. By 8:45 a.m. on Monday, June 30, it was confirmed to be 100% contained. In total, the fire burned 0.61 acres of private land.

