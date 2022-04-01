Close to Extinction: Less Than 10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Remain in Colorado
Some things we'll never forget, like piling in a van with your closest friends and family and heading to the local drive-in here in Colorado.
When looking for fun things to do with the family, sometimes the best thing to do is throw it back to the past with a trip to the local drive-in, the problem is, very few remain standing in Colorado.
What is A Drive-In Movie Theater?
A drive-in movie theater is a relic that needs to be cherished.
Drive-In movie theaters were prominent in the 1900s with the first drive-in being introduced in 1933 with Camden's Drive-In located in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
These days drive-in movie theaters have almost completely disappeared from not only Colorado cities but cities across the U.S.
Typically you would purchase a ticket, find the perfect parking spot, set up your speaker, or find the radio station broadcasting the movie's audio, and then hit the concessions for your favorite treats. Some drive-ins even allow you to bring in your own snacks, helping to save costs.
Why Did Drive-In Movie Theaters Lose Popularity?
Drive-In movie theaters used to be the place to take a hot date or have a fun family outing, but with the introduction of movies on demand, drive-ins quickly lost their popularity.
While staying at home to watch the latest movie is certainly cheaper and a time-saver, you can't deny the ambiance and fun of a drive-in movie theater.
How Many Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Left in Colorado?
There are only 9 drive-in movie theaters left in the state of Colorado. Keep scrolling to see which ones are still in operation.