Close to Extinction: Less Than 10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Remain in Colorado

Close to Extinction: Less Than 10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Remain in Colorado

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash/Canva

Some things we'll never forget, like piling in a van with your closest friends and family and heading to the local drive-in here in Colorado.

When looking for fun things to do with the family, sometimes the best thing to do is throw it back to the past with a trip to the local drive-in, the problem is, very few remain standing in Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

What is A Drive-In Movie Theater?

A drive-in movie theater is a relic that needs to be cherished.

Drive-In movie theaters were prominent in the 1900s with the first drive-in being introduced in 1933 with Camden's Drive-In located in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

These days drive-in movie theaters have almost completely disappeared from not only Colorado cities but cities across the U.S.

Typically you would purchase a ticket, find the perfect parking spot, set up your speaker, or find the radio station broadcasting the movie's audio, and then hit the concessions for your favorite treats. Some drive-ins even allow you to bring in your own snacks, helping to save costs.

Why Did Drive-In Movie Theaters Lose Popularity?

Drive-In movie theaters used to be the place to take a hot date or have a fun family outing, but with the introduction of movies on demand, drive-ins quickly lost their popularity.

via GIPHY

While staying at home to watch the latest movie is certainly cheaper and a time-saver, you can't deny the ambiance and fun of a drive-in movie theater.

How Many Drive-In Movie Theaters Are Left in Colorado?

There are only 9 drive-in movie theaters left in the state of Colorado. Keep scrolling to see which ones are still in operation.

All the Drive-In Movie Theaters in Colorado

Ready for a blast to the past? Check out the last remaining places to catch a drive-in movie here in Colorado.

Delta Movie Theaters Up For Sale

Here's a closer look at the two Delta movie theaters that recently up for sale. The Egyptian Theater and the Tru Vu Drive-In have been a part of the Delta landscape for a long time - and hopefully, someone can purchase these two theaters and keep the tradition alive. The theaters are listed by Renfrow Realty and the photos come by way or crexi.com.

Grand Junction Colorado Shares Movies We Love to Watch the Most

Is there a movie you love that you have seen more than ten times? We asked you for your favorites and included the top 50 answers below. Let's binge-watch some flicks! 
Filed Under: Colorado, Fort Collins, Places in Colorado
Categories: Colorado News, Colorado Outdoors, Colorado Travel, Movies, News: Western Slope Colorado
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9