Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo

People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub.

Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.

Get Tatted, Receive Free Subs

Subway hosted a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo on July 27, where Subway fans hoping to be chosen for the promotion could line up.

Only the first 9 Subway superfans over the age of 21 were selected to get tatted with the Subway Series logo by two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team.

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," said DJ Tambe.

Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase.

Free Subs For A Month, Year, or Life

Depending on the size and location of the tattoo, fans earned:

Subs for a month with a 2" x 2" tattoo on the wrist, bicep, or foot,

Subs for a year with a 3" x 3" tattoo on the shoulder blade, forearm, or calf,

Subs for life with "The Footlong," a 12" x 12" tattoo on the sternum or back

Only one person could choose the 12" x 12" tattoo for subs for life, and the remaining 8 participants could choose either the subs for a month or year tattoos.

Colorado Man Wins Subs For Life From Subway

According to Business Insider, James Kunz of Fort Collins, Colorado jumped at the chance to showcase his love of Subway and hopped on a flight to Las Vegas hoping to be selected.

Kunz made the cut and chose to go big with "The Footlong" tattoo on his back which earned him $50,000 worth of Subway gift cards.

The 8 other participants chose the 3" x 3" tattoo on the shoulder blade, forearm, or calf and earned subway for a year, awarded as $4,380 worth of Subway gift cards.

