What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?

Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more.

If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed.

How Many Lakes Are in Colorado?

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, there are over "1,533 publicly owned lakes of greater than 10 surface acres."

If we're talking about private and publicly owned lakes then UncoverColorado reports that there are actually more than 4,000 lakes and reservoirs in Colorado.

That's a whole lot of water for a landlocked state.

What is the Deepest Lake in Colorado?

The title of the largest and deepest natural lake goes to Grand Lake which is located near the western entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand Lake, Colorado.

Grand Lake boasts a surface area of more than 500 acres and is 389 feet deep. Grand County reports that the lake is filled by "headwaters of the Colorado River and by snowmelt coming off of the Continental Divide."

Fun Water Activities on Colorado's Largest and Deepest Natural Lake

There is plenty of fun to be had when visiting Grand Lake! Visitors can fish or swim and rentals are even available for kayaking, paddle boats, paddle boards, leisure boats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, and more.

If you're ready for your next big adventure in a beautiful mountain town then add Grand Lake to your list of must-see destinations.

