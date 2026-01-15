Let’s get one thing straight: Colorado has a volcano.

Not a metaphor. Not a fun nickname.

An actual, real-deal volcano that once erupted and now sits quietly along I-70 like it’s pretending to be just another hill.

Where Can You Find Colorado's Only 'Active' Volcano?

It’s called Dotsero Crater, and if you’ve ever driven between Glenwood Springs and Eagle, you’ve passed it without knowing it.

That unassuming bump near the Colorado River? Yeah. That’s it. Colorado’s youngest volcano, and it last erupted about 4,000 years ago, which, in geologic terms, is basically last week.

Dotsero is sneaky. It doesn’t look like the volcanoes you see in textbooks or movies. No towering cone. No lava rivers. No smoke. Just a subtle reminder that Colorado’s landscape wasn’t shaped by ice and erosion alone. Fire had a say, too.

How Old is the Dotsero Crater?

Back when mammoths still roamed, and humans were just getting settled in North America, magma forced its way to the surface right here.

Lava flowed, ash scattered, and when it was over, Dotsero left behind a crater and a story most people never hear.

What makes Dotsero even more interesting is that it’s a one-and-done volcano.

Geologists call it “monogenetic,” meaning it erupted once and called it quits. No repeat performances. No dramatic comeback tour. Just one moment of chaos, then thousands of years of silence.

Will Dotsero Ever Erupt Again?

Today, the crater is calm, overgrown, and easy to miss. But geologists still keep tabs on it. Not because it’s about to erupt, but because it technically could. There’s no danger, no warnings, and no reason to panic.

It’s just geology doing what geology does: reminding us that this place has a long memory.

So the next time someone insists Colorado doesn’t have volcanoes, feel free to correct them. We do. It’s just quiet, understated, and perfectly Colorado.

