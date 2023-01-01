Hilarious Google Reviews of Colorado’s Continental Divide
When was the last time you drove over the Continental Divide in Colorado? Did you leave a Google review?
A visit to the Continental Divide in Colorado is breathtaking, literally. If you peruse the Google Reviews, you'll find that most are overwhelmingly positive, a few are negative, and several are funny. Here's a quick look at some of the amusing reviews.
North America's Continental Divide
The Continental Divide goes by a number of names:
- The Continental Divide of the Americas
- The Great Divide
- especially in Alaska, the Pacific-Arctic Divide
According to Wikipedia, it runs from the western tip of the Seward Peninsula in Alaska, through western Canada along the crest of the Rocky Mountains, including Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park, to New Mexico. It then follows the crest of Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental and extends to the tip of South America.
The Continental Divide In Colorado
If you are motivated to do so, you can hike the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, roughly 3,100 miles long. You could also drive Trail Ridge Road in Estes Park. Then again you could drive Loveland Pass at an elevation of 11,990 feet above sea level. Have you tried Cottonwood Pass near Buena Vista? Chances are you've driven Independence Pass at least once or twice.
Google Reviews Of The Continental Divide
Regardless of which road over the Continental Divide, which overlooks, or which hiking trail, you'll find this natural wonder receives almost universally positive ratings from Google reviewers. The Continental Divide itself scored an awesome 4.7 stars on Google. The Continental Divide Overlook has an impressive score of 4.9 stars. The Continental Divide Trailhead brings in an incredible 4.8 stars.
Funny Google Reviews Of Colorado's Continental Divide
Take a look at the gallery below, and you'll notice some common themes. It looks as though the #1 criticism of the Continental Divide concerns the lack of oxygen. Most of the reviews shown below are positive, and just a little weird. The two negative comments are petty, to say the least.