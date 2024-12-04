'Tis the season to show your festiveness. While almost everybody loves decorating their house with twinkly Christmas lights, there's a growing trend where people feel the need to decorate their vehicles.

I'm going to be a Scrooge when I say this, but, STOP decorating your cars and trucks. There's no need to do it, it's distracting, and quite frankly, dangerous.

Read More: Exciting Adventure Await with These Colorado Christmas Trains

Police departments in Colorado are saying the same thing. In all actuality, it's illegal.

Douglas County Sheriff Educating Not Ticketing ... Yet

Thankfully, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department isn't like me and wants to educate drivers about the dangers of decorating vehicles. So, they're not just writing tickets, which they could do if they wanted.

A Douglas County deputy told Fox 31, “I know the statute says: ‘No additional auxiliary lights.’ It’s very specific on what we can and can’t have on our cars.”

There are ways you could safely decorate your vehicle. Well-secured decorations like a wreath, fake reindeer antlers, and the such could be used -- we're not saying you won't get in trouble, because they could also be deemed a hazard.

Get our free mobile app

If you ask me, leave the decorations for your home. I get that you want to show the world you're all festive and such, but come on, you're really only supposed to be driving the thing, not decorating it. I'll be waiting for the ghosts of Christmas to come visit me and my Scroogey ways.

All the Light Up the Grand Valley Entries for 2024 During the 2024 holiday season, we asked our audience to show us their Christmas decorations. We received some great photos from the area's best-decorated houses.

Enter your Christmas displays for Light Up the Grand Valley 2024. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray