Huge Colorado Building with Trucker Laundry Room Now Demolished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

In the small town of Cortez in Colorado's southwest corner was once a giant building that contained a restaurant, store, and essentially an entire floor dedicated to laundry facilities for truckers. Prior to it being demolished, one videographer explored the building that had been entirely abandoned at that point.

Get our free mobile app

Location

Prior to its demolition, the building was located in the small town of Cortez, Colorado which is near the four corners in the southwest corner of the state. While the building was located near a highway, it's difficult to tell where exactly it was located as three highways, CO 160, CO 145, and CO 491, all run through the town.

A Once Thriving Building

The giant building once served a few purposes for Cortez residents and, maybe just as significantly, truck drivers passing through. The building contained a sizeable family restaurant with a large kitchen, a small general store, and nearly an entire floor dedicated to laundry facilities for truckers.

Oddities About Building

After being abandoned and before it was demolished, the building was left to sit and rot. However, some people did go into the building in its abandoned state and found some interesting and puzzling things.

For example, on the top floor at which the trucker laundry facilities were located were strange signs that said things like "Truckers Only Men." In addition, there were several empty rooms discovered near the laundry facilities suggesting that perhaps they were used to rent out to truckers passing through, although it's not entirely clear that that was the case.

Also puzzling is the fact that the very little graffiti found in the building wasn't typical gang tags, but symbols of the Illuminati and a rising phoenix.

Take a virtual tour of this giant, abandoned Colorado building prior to its demolition:

Huge Colorado Building with Trucker Laundry Room Now Demolished WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

﻿ Take a virtual tour of a building in Colorado that had a restaurant and a trucker laundry room at one time prior to its demolition. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

Remembering Now Abandoned Colorado Amusement Park WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Heritage Square was an amusement park in Golden, Colorado that was open from 1959 to 2018. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde