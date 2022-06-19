Colorado’s Bonnie Brae Tavern To Close After Nearly 90 Years

After nearly 90 years in business, it's time to say goodbye to one of Colorado's oldest, most beloved restaurants.

According to multiple sources including the Denver Post, Bronnie Brae Tavern - located at 740 South University Blvd in Denver - will be closing its doors for good later this month.

About The Bonnie Brae Tavern

Bonnie Brae Tavern was opened nearly 90 years ago during the Great Depression - back in 1934 - by Carl and Sue Dire.

The classic, diner-esque-themed restaurant is known for serving up various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes, with a menu featuring burgers, salads, and sandwiches, as well as Mexican fare and a wide selection of custom made-to-order pizzas.

The Dire's grandson, Ricky Dire who has since claimed ownership of the long-running restaurant along with his cousin Michael reportedly told BusinessDen that Bonnie Brae Tavern's last day in business would be Saturday, June 25.

The definite end of the Bonnie Brae era - after 88 years - doesn't come without a mix of emotions.

“It’s a very bittersweet thing,” Ricky Dire told the Denver Post, regarding news surfacing about the ultimate closure of the Denver staple.

As per public records, The Dire family sold Bonnie Brae's at the end of last month for $4.5 million; the deal reportedly not only included the sale of the 740 S. University Blvd. building, (which is home to Bonnie Brae's, along with a dry cleaning business) but also involved the sale of the Wish Gifts building located at 750 S. University Blvd. as well surrounding parking spaces in the immediate area.

Who bought Denver, CO's Bonnie Brae Tavern?

The Denver Post says the property was sold to two firms - Churchill Bunn's Alpine Investments and Rhys Duggfan's Revesco Properties. Last year, the two entities teamed up to begin plans to build four new apartment developments.

“We’re in the early concept planning phase for a three-story apartment project with ground-floor retail along with University,” Churchill Bunn of Alpine Investments reportedly wrote in an email in regards to the sale of the Bonnie Brae site.

Bonnie Brae Tavern recently celebrated its 88th anniversary in business on Monday, June 6, although there wasn't much of an actual celebration at all, as the restaurant is closed on Mondays.

As far as any big closing plans are concerned for the beloved tavern, Dire says he doesn't have anything particularly special planned.

“We’re just going to stay open and, hopefully, say thank you to Denver for helping us make it 88 years."

