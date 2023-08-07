Hop Aboard 6 of Colorado’s Coolest Train Rides

It's road trip season in Colorado, but gas prices are as high as they have been all year. Have you considered hopping on board one of Colorado's scenic railroads and giving your car a break?

Several railroads throughout the state show off the fall colors and the Rocky Mountains without putting any miles on your ride. These trains offer special meal services and themes throughout the year which makes it easy to relax and enjoy the scenery.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Best Scenic Train Rides

With a little effort, you can find a scenic train ride through almost all of Colorado's mountain ranges. We've got a rundown of six of the best scenic trains below, followed by a photo gallery with maps and directions to help you plan your adventure.

One option on board the Leadville Railroad is the Devils Trail BBQ Special. This two-hour and forty-five-minute scenic ride includes a delicious BBQ dinner served on the train. They also offer train rides and zipline specials. The Leadville Railway also features a special wildflower train in August. Tap here for more info.

The American Heritage Railways ride has been voted one of the world’s Top 10 train rides. Become an 1882 railroader and climb on board for an amazing view of the San Juan National Forest as you follow the same tracks the miners and cowboys of the old west took more than 100 years ago. A Polar Express version of this train ride is also available. Find more info here.

The Georgetown Loop Railroad

Explore the Rocky Mountains by rail on the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Learn to pan for gold like they did in the old West. In addition to the train ride the Lebanon Gold Giveaway and the Big Foot Adventure Train are both offered here. This train is a great place to visit during Georgetown Old West Days. This is also a spectacular train for fall colors. Learn more here.

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway

The Cog Railroad is a spectacular way to get to the top of America’s mountain, Pikes Peak. Wind through the 2000-year-old pine trees that visitors have enjoyed since 1891. Tickets can be purchased online to secure your seat. Tap this link for more info. Tickets are $58 online and $71 at the gate.

Royal Gorge Route Railroad

Enjoy a scenic train ride through Colorado’s grandest canyon at Royal Gorge. You’ll find ride-and-dine options and luxury lodging, and the vista dome allows for a great view of everything from the train. Guests recommend seating on the south side of the train for the best views. Some guests recommend a light jacket or sweater as the train can get cooler during colder months. Tap the link for more info.

Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Cripple Creek and Victor Railroad runs from May to October. There are no reservations and the train is first come first served. This 15-ton steel horse departs several times during the peak summer months. The 45-minute ride 4-mile round trip features stunning views and lots of colors. Tap this link for more information and to book your adventure.

Keep going for links to Colorado's scenic railroads below along with maps and links to directions that will help get you there.

Hop Aboard 6 of Colorado's Coolest Train Rides The story of Colorado is impossible to tell without America's railroads. To this day, the rails are one of the most enjoyable ways to see the Rocky Mountains. No matter the season, you'll find breathtaking views of Colorado on board these famous scenic railways.

LOOK: Grand Junction Colorado has an Impressive Model Train Track You may not even realize it, but Grand Junction has a really cool little area dedicated to trains, complete with an impressive model train track.