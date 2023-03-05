The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in the Grand Junction Area

Colorado loves Mexican food. The state was once part of Mexico so it should go as no surprise that Mexican and Spanish influence would be found in all four corners of the Centennial State.

When it comes to enjoying some great Mexican food in Grand Junction, I think most people would be surprised at the number of places we have to choose from.

Get our free mobile app

Options for Mexican Food in Grand Junction

I keep trying to count and I lose track. Safe to say Grand Junction has over 25 places offering one style of Mexican food or another. From taco trucks to lunch counters to full sit-down experiences, you will not have to go far to find a great meal.

Mexican Food Pairs Perfectly with Green Chili

Coloradans love our green chili. What better pairing than with your favorite burrito? Green chili goes with just about anything, making even more of a case for having dozens and dozens of Mexican menus spread out across town.

Help Us Add to Grand Junction's Top 10

Some of our favorite places include Agavero’s Mexican Experience and Golosas, and you got to give a shout-out to Taco Party. What is your favorite Mexican restaurant in Grand Junction? Who has the best queso in Grand Junction? A more important question may not get asked this week so open our station app and hook us up with some of your favorite places and we will give you props on the air.

Best Mexican Restaurant in the Grand Junction Area There are tons of great options for Mexican food in Grand Junction, Colorado. If you really started looking into it, you'll be surprised by the number of options in town. Leaving the Taco Bells of the world behind for a day, check out our suggestions for the Top 10 Best Mexican restaurants in Grand Junction.

MORE: 10 Recommendations for Great Tacos in Grand Junction, Colorado Get ready to get your crunch on!