If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true.

The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies.

Over the years, Guy has paid special visits to countless restaurants around the country on his popular television show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (aka Triple D) which airs on the Food Network.

While other parts of the country might be home to seriously rave-worthy eats, there is certainly no shortage of such a thing here in the Centennial State.

In fact, the Mayor of Flavortown has taken multiple trips out here to Colorado to put the spotlight on some of the best food the state has to offer.

While I'm sure every restaurant Guy has visited - in Colorado - during his seemingly never-ending food tour boasts at least one over-the-top, delicious dish, there's one restaurant that I believe might stand above the other Colorado restaurants featured on Triple D.

This Is The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives' Restaurant In Colorado

My mom recently came out to visit me here in Colorado; while there were many reasons why I was happy to have my mom in town, the biggest reason why I love it when she visits is that, like me, she loves to go out to eat.

During her most recent trip out here, we decided to head down to Boulder for a morning hike at Chautauqua Park (a great hike, by the way).

The only thing better than the hike was the meal we had afterward.

During the hike, my mom had mentioned that earlier that morning, she came across a popular cafe in Boulder online that she really wanted to try - Foolish Craig's.

So we went.

About Foolish Craig's

LOCATION: 1611 Pearl St., Boulder, CO

Famously known for its crepes, Foolish Craig’s also offers a variety of omelets, burgers, sandwiches on freshly baked breads, salads, homemade soups, and other combination dishes ranging from breakfast to brunch to lunch.

Foolish Craig's was featured during Season 11 of Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, according to the official Triple D locations website.

What We Ordered

While, admittedly, we did initially come for the crepes, another unexpected menu item stood out...

and it did not disappoint.

Corned beef hash is a breakfast dish my mom orders regularly, and even she said this was some of the best hash she's ever had (you know, in case Guy's raving menu review wasn't convincing enough).

As for myself, I opted for a "healthier" breakfast, which consisted of scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, and breakfast potatoes - which was also exceptional.

Still not convinced that Foolish Craig's could very well be the best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives restaurant in Colorado? I dare you not to drool over the photos you're about to see -

Now that you've worked up an appetite (and potentially some new cravings), next time you're in Boulder, I highly suggest checking out Foolish Craig's Cafe - the best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant in Colorado.

Foolish Craig's in Boulder, CO is open every day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To view the restaurant's full menu, click here.

